ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CHP ramping up enforcement for Thanksgiving weekend

By Knx 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eOzX_0d4BBblO00

SACRAMENT0 (KNX) — Drivers are being told to take is slow as they travel for the Thanksgiving the holiday — and California Highway Patrol is warning that officers will be on the lookout for speeders.

"CHP wants to remind everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving," the enforcement agency said in a statement , adding that the maximum enforcement period (MEP) goes into effect at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

"During the MEP all CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

The law enforcement agency went on to say that Thanksgiving is typically the one of the busiest travel times of the year.

"During the 2020 Thanksgiving MEP, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction, 14 of whom were not wearing seat belts," CHP said. "The CHP also made 868 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

CHP issues 42 citations during enhanced enforcement on Hwy 395 on Nov. 17

CHP – Northern Division focused enforcement on the US-395 corridor in Modoc, Lassen, and Sierra counties, which includes the Alturas, Susanville, and Quincy Area Offices, and Northern Division Commercial Enforcement Unit. A total of 42 citations were issued, of which 40 were for unsafe speed. The area offices also reported issuing 24 verbal or written warnings and one arrest.
QUINCY, CA
thedesertreview.com

CHP: Make safety the main course this Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving, according to CHP’s press release. The CHP will be kicking off a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX 43

State Police will step up enforcement efforts over holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, State Police on Wednesday issued a reminder to residents to stay safe, buckle up, and don't drive impaired. Troopers will step up enforcement efforts for the holiday beginning Wednesday, according to Troop J. The holiday reporting period runs through Sunday. "These enforcement...
HARRISBURG, PA
KGET

‘Safety ahead of turkey and trimmings,’ CHP enforcement reminder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers there will be a maximum enforcement period (MEP) this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The enforcement period will start on Wednesday and end just before midnight on Sunday. All available CHP officers will be patrolling during the MEP, specifically looking for traffic violations including […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Chp#Distracted Driving#California Highway Patrol#Drugs#Mep#Newsradio
Daily Leader

MHP ramps up enforcement for holiday period

Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m. and conclude Sunday, Nov. 28, at midnight. State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and interstate systems to reduce reckless driving, speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eureka Times-Standard

CHP declares maximum enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol will be engaged in maximum enforcement of traffic violations for the remainder of the holiday week. The enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. During maximum enforcement periods all available officers patrol highways...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 8

CHP begins holiday 'maximum enforcement' campaign

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations Wednesday on freeways and rural roads throughout the San Diego area to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving weekend "maximum enforcement" campaign. The intensified patrols...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
mymotherlode.com

CHP Preparing For Busy Holiday Weekend

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the roadways starting this evening and continuing through late Sunday night as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period. Sonora Area CHP spokesperson Steve Machado states, “The roadways are going to be busy with travelers coming up into...
SONORA, CA
KJCT8

DUI enforcment ramping up this week as holiday travel begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As Coloradans get ready to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone of the importance of keeping the holiday a safe one for everyone on the roads. As part of ‘The Heat is On’ DUI campaign...
COLORADO STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Arrests made in Thanksgiving Day shooting

Michael Anthony Asbell, Jr., 22, and and Joseph Garner Miles, 23, were arrested this morning on charges of attempted homicide without premeditation related to a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Asbell is believed to have shot the victim, while Miles allegedly drove Asbell from the scene, which would make him an accessory after the fact to the attempted murder.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Lassen County News

CHP reports enforcement campaign results

The California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division having jurisdiction over the major transportation Highway 395 corridor throughout Northern California, conducted a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor Enforcement Campaign. The enhanced enforcement detail took place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. During that time, CHP – Northern...
SUSANVILLE, CA
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
whopam.com

Person killed in early morning accident

A person was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Gracey-Herndon Road. It happened in the 3600 block just after midnight and officials say first responders arrived to find the overturned automobile off the roadway on fire with the driver still inside. Deputy Tommy Hoffman says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy