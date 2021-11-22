CHP ramping up enforcement for Thanksgiving weekend

SACRAMENT0 (KNX) — Drivers are being told to take is slow as they travel for the Thanksgiving the holiday — and California Highway Patrol is warning that officers will be on the lookout for speeders.

"CHP wants to remind everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving," the enforcement agency said in a statement , adding that the maximum enforcement period (MEP) goes into effect at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

"During the MEP all CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

The law enforcement agency went on to say that Thanksgiving is typically the one of the busiest travel times of the year.

"During the 2020 Thanksgiving MEP, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction, 14 of whom were not wearing seat belts," CHP said. "The CHP also made 868 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

