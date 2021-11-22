ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

Frank Scavo sentenced to 60 days in jail for participation in 1/6 Capitol riot

By Nancy Kman
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329XTG_0d4BB4um00

Frank Scavo, the Old Forge man who pled guilty to taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol January 6th will spend 60 days behind bars. Scavo was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth to more than four times the prison term requested by federal prosecutors. Lamberth also fined Scavo $5,000, and assessed him $500 restitution for damage. In September Scavo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. In exchange, three other counts were dropped. Scavo was once director of the Old Forge School Board. He organized several buses that departed January 6 from NEPA to Washington D.C. for the rally. At first Scavo told news reporters he was not inside the Capitol. Images surfaced that clearly showed him there and he then told investigators he 'got caught up in the crowd' when he entered the Capitol.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Old Forge, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepa#First Scavo
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
44
Followers
32
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy