ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Forget the holiday season, get ready for yearly 'COVID season,' expert warns

By Eric Brooks
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuD4H_0d4BAuFk00

The reality of a seasonal COVID surge is coming into view, but isn't quite here.

That's according to Dr. Rebecca Lee Smith, University of Illinois associate professor of epidemiology. "I suspect that we are eventually going to move to where we have a COVID season," she told KCBS Radio's " Ask An Expert ."

While states like California saw another surge in new COVID-19 cases over the summer – some parts of the country that avoided those spikes are on their way to surges as winter months set in.

The latter could be an annual occurrence, Smith said, albeit a smaller one.

"I suspect we are going there. We are not there yet," she explained. "The case numbers are still much higher than what I would call…people talk about endemic disease . Case numbers are still much higher and the spikes are much, much bigger than what I would call endemic disease. So, we're still in the pandemic but we are, I think, heading into seasonal spread just like influenza."

We appear to be headed for a likely surge at pandemic levels this winter.

Average daily case rates have jumped 35% in recent weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The largest of those bumps has come in the upper Midwest – a region known for cold weather.

"I'm expecting that most states will see some surge after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays simply because some people have had these activities where they come inside and gather with large groups of people," Smith said.

Smith, who didn't travel for Thanksgiving last year, told KCBS Radio's Holly Quan and Dan Mitchinson on Monday she plans to venture across state lines via car this year to visit family that's been tested for COVID-19 .

Believing many Americans have "kind of been desensitized to the numbers," Smith said it's hard for many to understand context as the pandemic continues. "Unfortunately, I think a lot of people are at the place where they don't want to hear the message anymore and I entirely understand that, because I too would like to be able to get back my normal life and being able to gather and have fun and do the things that I normally want to do."

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Experts warn of severe flu season as outbreaks start to pop up

(CNN) - Flu outbreaks are already popping up in some parts of the country just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report about the impact a severe flu season may have on vulnerable health care systems. Experts warn this flu season may be worse than last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
kmvt

The holiday season could bring another COVID-19 surge, warns one pharmacist

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases in Idaho starting to slow down, health experts are warning the community spread of the virus is still significant. With the holiday season near and high school sports moving indoors there are concerns of another spike. The weather is also cooling down with people spending less time outside and social distancing becoming more difficult.
TWIN FALLS, ID
knsiradio.com

Experts: Seasonal Depression Common As Holiday Approach

(KNSI) – The change of seasons can cause a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD, as it’s known, begins and ends at about the same times every year, usually in November and lasts until spring. Central Minnesota Mental Health Center’s Director of Outpatient Mental Health, Dr. Steven Loos, discussed what causes the mental illness and where it’s most common.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Covid#Thanksgiving#Influenza#Weather#University Of Illinois#Kcbs Radio#Americans
thereminder.com

Historic Deerfield ready to celebrate holiday season

DEERFIELD – A famous couple from the North Pole, the Kringles, will visit Historic Deerfield this year, where the holidays smell of sugar cookies, apple cider and the cool menthol of hemlock. The hemlock wreaths that decorate the famous New England streets are a holiday tradition in their own right,...
DEERFIELD, MA
Arizona Mirror

Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions

WASHINGTON – Health officials said this week that it should be OK for families to gather over the holidays, as long as people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions against the spread of the disease. The tentative greenlight to gatherings comes despite a recent surge in new cases both nationally and in […] The post Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wash your hands, but not that turkey

From the TribLIVE archive, this story was first published on Nov. 26, 2019. These days, it seems like we’re constantly washing everything in sight. From hands to countertops, keyboards to kids’ toys. Except when it comes to that turkey. Yep, it’s true. Poultry doesn’t exactly seem super clean, but no...
FOOD SAFETY
Boston Globe

Americans are eager for air travel this holiday season, but is the system ready for them?

WASHINGTON – U.S. airlines are about to confront their biggest test since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty months into the health crisis, travelers are eager for in-person celebrations far from home with family and friends. The number of people expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday season will approach pre-pandemic levels, airline officials say. But their journeys are in the hands of an industry still struggling to recover from the depths of the pandemic, when thousands of workers were sidelined as nearly empty planes crisscrossed the country.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy