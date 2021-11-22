ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Voices: The people resigning from Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s documentary aren’t heroes

By Noah Berlatsky
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIHd2_0d4BAqiq00

Fox News commenters Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network this weekend in protest. The two said they could no longer work at an organization that promoted Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. In particular, they pointed to Patriot Purge , hosted by Tucker Carlson, a Fox series about the January 6th insurrection that falsely and incoherently claims the American left is using government resources to imprison and torture noble right-wing patriots.

It’s important to have responsible voices on the right denouncing Fox. Conservative partisans, and Fox audiences, need to hear the truth from voices they trust. Trump and Fox are lying. The more people who say so that better. But it’s also important to remember that Goldberg and Hayes were themselves spreading lies and misinformation not that long ago.

There’s a tendency to frame latter-day opponents of Trump as responsible conservatives, representative of a healthy right tradition to which we need to return. In fact, though, people like Goldberg and Hayes paved the way for Trump and Carlson. We need a true estimation of the complicity of “responsible conservatives” if we want to know how we got Trump, and how we can get rid of him.

Jonah Goldberg is a longtime conservative pundit; he was a columnist at National Review until 2019. His first book, published in 2008, was titled Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, From Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning . Like the title says, the book claims — contrary to basically every responsible scholar — that Hitler’s Nazism was a far-left movement, rather than a far-right one.

Goldberg’s argument isn’t really an argument. It’s a troll. The book doesn’t attempt to contribute to scholarly discourse and understanding. It simply attempts to enrage the left.

More, Liberal Fascism is a by-now familiar exercise in projection and paranoid reversal. Trump claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election as a way to cover for his own attempts to steal the election. Similarly, Goldberg claimed the left were the real Nazis as a way to deflect discussions of the obvious links between historical fascism and the American right’s racist and nationalist rhetoric.

Stephen Hayes’ first book, published in 2004, was titled The Connection: How al Qaeda’s Collaboration with Saddam Hussein has Endangered America . In it, Hayes justifies the Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq. Specifically, he claims that Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein was working closely with al Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the 9/11 attack. The connection between Hussein and al Qaeda was pretty clearly nonsense to thoughtful observers before Hayes published his book. It was definitively debunked by the Pentagon in 2008.

Hayes’ book, then, was an exercise in partisan propaganda in line with Trump’s repeated lies about the extent and danger of the coronavirus pandemic. Like Trump, Hayes twisted facts and misled the public in order to shore up Republican political talking points and justify failed right-wing policy. Trump’s lies contributed to thousands and even hundreds of thousands of deaths. So did Hayes’.

Of course, Trump has more power and more culpability than Hayes or Goldberg. And his lies are more brazen and more clearly, indisputably preposterous. Neither Hayes nor Goldberg has suggested injecting bleach as a cure for Covid. Through incompetence or superior mendacity, Trump is willing to go further than them.

Nevertheless, Goldberg and Hayes have for decades been part of a right-wing media bubble that encourages and rewards partisan nonsense (like “Hitler was a leftist”) and conspiracy theories (like “Hussein and al Qaeda were working together.”) They both kick-started their careers by writing egregious, inflammatory, duplicitous trash not that far removed from Tucker Carlson’s egregious, inflammatory, duplicitous Patriot Purge series.

If Goldberg and Hayes now want to stop being egregious, inflammatory, and duplicitous, that’s all to the good. But it’s important to recognize that Trump is not some sort of bizarre departure from a previously thoughtful, responsible conservatism.

Even as they repudiate Trump, Hayes and Goldberg can’t let Trump go. In their public letter explaining their resignation, they also insist that Fox until recently was a force for good: “We believed, sincerely, that the country needed Fox News,” they opine, and insist that the network has been “good for the country and journalism.” Yet Fox rarely indulges in deep reporting or investigative journalism. To say it strayed from the path is wildly inaccurate; it was never on the path in the first place.

The right wing has been laying the groundwork for Trump at least since Nixon and Goldwater. You can’t understand Trump if you think he’s an alternative to Goldberg and Hayes and Fox News. He’s their orange, ranting child. And if Trump is defeated, but the conservative movement that birthed him remains in place without further introspection or accountability — well, it will just bring forth another Trump to take the place of the last.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Rolling Stone

The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real

There appears to be quite a bit of tension inside Fox News over the extremist views of the network’s most popular host. Host Bret Baier publicly admitted on Monday that there were internal “concerns” at the network about the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary, Patriot Purge. The controversial documentary suggested Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation and aired on the network’s streaming platform. During a recent interview on fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Baier seemed a bit uncomfortable when Kilmeade asked about two network contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who resigned in protest over the network’s choice to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Bret Baier: “There Were Concerns” About Tucker Carlson Doc That Led to Contributor Resignations

Concerns about a Fox Nation series that led to the resignations of two high-profile conservative contributors at Fox News Channel extended to the cable network’s news division. The controversial series “Patriot Purge,” which was produced as part of Tucker Carlson’s programming deal with the subscription streaming service, suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives. That insinuated alternate history led to the resignations of long-time contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes last week. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Investigative Journalism#American#National Review#Nazism
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Two quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s Capitol attack series

Two Fox News contributors have quit the network over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, a documentary about the deadly Capitol attack. In an open letter, Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg said: “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis. But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes Quit Fox News in Protest of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Revisionist History’ Jan. 6 Special

Two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, have resigned from the network in protest over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special about the events of Jan. 6, calling it “dangerous” and “revisionist history.”. Carlson’s three-part special aired on Fox Nation and was loudly criticized by a variety of media...
PROTESTS
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Bret Baier Asked About Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Docuseries ‘Patriot Purge’: “There Were Concerns About It, Definitely”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier was questioned by another network personality, Brian Kilmeade, about the exit of two Fox News contributors following the debut of the Fox Nation series Patriot Purge from Tucker Carlson. Kilmeade, on his radio, show, asked Baier whether he was “bothered” by the Carlson series. “Brian, I won’t go down this road. There were concerns about it, definitely, and I think the news division did what we do,” he said. “We covered the story, and I wanted to do that all internally. Steve and Jonah made their decision, and it is their decision.” Baier was referring to Stephen Hayes...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Conservative Commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg Leave Fox News Over ‘Outrageous’ Tucker Carlson Fox Nation Special

Two longtime Fox News contributors Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced last week that they’ve resigned from the network. Both lifelong Republicans and conservative writers (Hayes formerly for Weekly Standard, and Goldberg formerly for National Review), the men were paid contributors who appeared on the network’s news side programming over the years, primarily Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

2 Fox News Pundits Quit Over 'Truly Dangerous' Tucker Carlson Special

Two conservative commentators who have appeared on Fox News for more than a decade have resigned from the right-wing network over what they say is a “dangerous” Tucker Carlson special filled with lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two co-founders of the conservative website The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy