ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

SUV tragedy in Wisconsin shows how vehicles can be used as a weapon of mass killing – intentionally or not

By Mia Bloom, Evidence Based Cyber Security Program, Georgia State University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH5w2_0d4BAnJt00
Debris at the site where an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police have yet to confirm what caused a driver to plow a red SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin , on Nov. 21, 2021, killing at least five people and injuring scores more. But one thing is clear: Vehicles can be a deadly weapon, whether used deliberately or unintentionally.

The suspect, identified as Darrell Brooks Jr. , is expected to face charges including five counts of intentional homicide . It has emerged that Brooks was previously arrested earlier in November after being accused of hitting the mother of his child with his car in a gas station parking lot. Waukesha police confirmed on Nov. 22, that the latest incident, which left 18 children between the ages of 3 and 16 in hospital , was not an act of terrorism. Nor did it follow a police pursuit, although reports suggest that the suspect may have been fleeing an earlier incident .

But the manner of the deaths conjures up recent memories of terror attacks using vehicles on perceived soft targets , such as holiday markets, as well as concern over the risk of high-speed chases ending in tragedy.

As a scholar who has researched the weaponizing of vehicles , I know that cars, SUVs and trucks can be an efficient means of mass killing, and one that can be virtually impossible to prepare against. Furthermore, it is becoming harder to prosecute the driver involved in such fatalities in some states.

‘Poor man’s weapon of mass destruction’

Vehicle ramming – defined by the Department of Homeland Security as the deliberate aiming of a motor vehicle at individuals with the intent to inflict fatal injuries or cause significant property damage – has been called the “poor man’s weapon of mass destruction .”

Members of the terrorist group Islamic State were not the first to employ this deadly innovation – in attacks on people in London , Nice and New York – but in recent years they have perhaps become most closely associated with the tactic .

The group featured “vehicle ramming” in their propaganda as one of their preferred weapons against Western targets and encouraged supporters to use vehicle ramming against crowds. Islamic State group propaganda magazine, Dabiq, even advised would-be lone actors which vehicle could do the most damage

In North America, white supremacists and other militant and terrorist groups have also rammed their vehicles into crowds. Incidents of people running vehicles into pedestrians include that of the violent “incel” – or “involuntary celibate” – Alek Minassian, who rammed his van into a crowd in Toronto in 2018 , killing 10. It has also been employed by members of the far-right, such as James Fields, who was found guilty of the murder, by vehicle, of Heather Heyer at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia , in 2017.

After the protests following the police killing of George Floyd, there was a massive uptick in the number of attacks , most of which were aimed at Black Lives Matter protests. From the day of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, vehicles drove into protests at least 139 times, according to a Boston Globe analysis.

During the course of my Department of Defense-sponsored research on how militant and terrorist groups’ use social media , I observed extreme right-wing groups on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Parler and Telegram sharing memes about the vehicular attacks in the summer of 2020. Posts minimized the civilian casualties and mocked the core message of “Black Lives Matter,” turning it into the grotesque slogan “All Lives Splatter” and featuring a white SUV covered in red paint on the hood.

And it isn’t only right-wing groups that have targeted protesters. Police in cities such as New York and Detroit have driven vehicles into demonstrations. And in Tacoma, Washington, at least one man was injured after an officer drove into a crowd of protesters . In Boston last year, Police Sergeant Clifton McHale was recorded on a police body camera bragging about hitting protesters with his police cruiser .

Criminal and civil immunity

In recent months, five states – Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma and Tennessee – have either shielded drivers who kill pedestrians from legal action or have fully decriminalized hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle if they were in the street or on a highway. Legislatures in states like Iowa, Florida and Oklahoma have passed laws granting drivers criminal and civil immunity if they “unintentionally” hit or kill a protester while “fleeing from a riot,” so long as they say it was necessary to protect themselves. Kansas, Montana, and Alabama are planning similar legislation .

Many more Americans are unintentionally killed or injured as a result of high-speed pursuits involving law enforcement. Police chases often occur on public roads or in residential areas . The result of what can be multiple vehicles going at high speeds in these areas can be deadly. The Department of Transportation estimates that around 250,000 high-speed police chases occur every year, with 6,000 to 8,000 of them resulting in a collision.

Around 500 people are killed annually as a result of these police pursuits, and approximately 5,000 are injured. The Justice Department, recognizing the danger of high-speed chases, has urged police officers to avoid or abort pursuits that endanger pedestrians, motorists or the officers themselves.

The risk to the public of a driver intentionally or unintentionally causing a mass casualty event is, as the Wisconsin case shows, just too high.

[ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter .]

Mia Bloom receives funding from the Minerva Research Initiative and the Office of Naval Research, any opinions, findings, or recommendations expressed are those of the author alone and do not reflect the views of the Office of Naval Research, the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 26

Homer
5d ago

Can BLM blame this on a police pursuit? Isn’t it obvious??? This mastermind Rapper intentionally targeted the Dancing Grannies…

Reply
3
Threepers
5d ago

BLM, supported by liberals and democrats is resorting to terrorism now. Research the thug who did this. He wrote in his previous posts about running people over. He runs with BLM too. Things will get very interesting with BLM resorting to running over innocent people (including children) attending Christmas parades. …..

Reply
3
BLUE FEATHER
5d ago

is this article supposed to be the warning of , mass transit, coming to a state near you, nobody's gonna be able to drive anymore unless thier rich& you'll take the train& like it! 1st thigh they're trying to get your guns THEN your cars& trucks!

Reply(4)
2
Related
Wiscnews.com

Former Beaver Dam woman dies in Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who once taught in the Beaver Dam Unified School District. A red SUV, driven by suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., crashed through a police barricade and sped through into parade marchers around 4:30...
WAUKESHA, WI
classichits106.com

Suspect identified in parade crash that killed at least five

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into a crowd of holiday parade marchers in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A law enforcement official earlier told AP that investigators were examining whether the driver may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Police ID 5 killed in Waukesha holiday parade horror

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police have released new details after a driver in an SUV plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. At least 5 people were killed and 48 others were injured. Investigators said the driver of the SUV went through...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Waukesha, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
ABC4

Wisconsin parade crash suspect had ties to Utah, misdemeanors cited

WAUKESHA, Wis. (ABC4) – A man suspected of driving through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday had a brush with police officers in Utah a few years back. Salt Lake County court documents show the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was cited in Salt Lake City on misdemeanor drug charges in 2017. Those charges were […]
UTAH STATE
WPBF News 25

Video shows moment SUV plowed into Wisconsin Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. At least five people and more than 40 others were injured Sunday when a red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Paramedics took 23 injured to six...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

SUV crashes into 2 vehicles, killing woman, boy; 3 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A sport utility vehicle went out of control on a northeast Philadelphia boulevard and crashed into two other vehicles, killing a woman and a boy and critically injuring the SUV driver and two other children, police said. The SUV was heading south on Roosevelt Boulevard at high speed at about 12:10 a.m. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Wisconsin parade: Terrifying video shows SUV passing inches behind dancing little girl

Harrowing footage captured the moment a little girl narrowly avoided being struck by the SUV that barrelled through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The youngster, dressed in pink snow gear, is seen dancing to a marching band a few feet from the sidewalk when the car allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks passes inches behind her.The crowd erupts in screams and gasps as the car continues down the route before striking dozens of people, killing five and wounding 48.The now-viral video captures the terror that overtook what was supposed to be a joyous holiday occasion in the town near...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Vehicles#Mass Killing#Civilian Casualties#Accident#Islamic
BBC

Wisconsin witnesses recount how SUV mowed down parade-goers

"Little girls flying through the air." Witnesses recount the moment a red SUV ploughed into a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. Five people died and over 40 were injured. A person of interest was identified and the vehicle has been recovered. Footage from witnesses at the scene shows the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Next Web

Vehicle ramming kills pedestrians again. Can tech provide a solution?

The last few decades have seen the mainstreaming of a very particular kind of crime — vehicle ramming. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, this is when a perpetrator deliberately aims a motor vehicle at a target with the intent to inflict fatal injuries or cause significant property damage by striking with concussive force. And it’s a problem for cities, law enforcement, and carmakers.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy