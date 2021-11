The Ottawa Senators have claimed Adam Gaudette off waivers from Chicago. Gaudette has appeared in eight games with Chicago this season where he has one goal and one assist. A fifth round draft pick by Vancouver in 2015, Gaudette has played in 168 career games where he has scored 23 goals and tallied 58 points. In 2019-20 with the Canucks, he set career highs in goals (12), assists (21) and points (33) while playing in 59 games.

