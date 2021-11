R8 Block Capital is a venture capital company located in Paya Lebar Square, Singapore, which was founded by Walter White, Jack Metaverse, Winston Hawk and Kevin Chou in 2020. R8 Block Capital is committed to supporting brave blockchain entrepreneurs' persistent pursuit of technical limits. It prefers to invest in the cryptography and financial technology industry and achieves full coverage of the crypto market from equity and seed rounds to secondary markets. To date, R8 Block Capital has systematically established the investment philosophy of "the linkage between primary and secondary market" through its investment in hundreds of well-known projects like YooShi,DNAxCAT,StarMon,Bloktopia,The Doge NFT,CateCoin,Game Coins, Oxbulls,My Neighbor Alice,Alien Worlds,My Master War,CryptoArt.Ai,Coin98,Seascape,Linear,Highstreet,Republic Note,InsurAce,PlatON,Aioz,Tidal and Kylin.

