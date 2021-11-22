Mayor-elect Adams vows to take action against partiers who shut down Kosciuszko Bridge

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams is vowing to take action against the people seen on multiple videos hosting a party on the Kosciuszko Bridge in front of a vehicle doing doughnuts.

Viral videos posted on social media showed multiple vehicles blocking the lanes on the bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn, as well as a group of people shouting and dancing on the roadway in front of a car spinning in circles.

Traffic was brought to a standstill amid the illegal shenanigans and many New Yorkers expressed outrage over the fact that the group was able to pull off the stunt.

On Sunday, Adams also reacted to the videos, writing on Twitter, “Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike.”

“All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law,” Adams continued. “We will not be a city of chaos.”

NYPD officials said they were aware of the video footage and investigators are looking into the incident.

It remains unclear when the incident took place, but Adams told Fox 5's " Good Day New York " Monday morning that he believes it happened sometime over the weekend.

During the appearance, he reiterated that the incident was "unacceptable."

"We are seeing this over and over again in our city and it sends a signal that our city is in a state of disorder but it is not," Adams told Fox 5.

No arrests have been made and it is also unclear what charges the people involved could face.