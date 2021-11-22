Abercrombie & Fitch’s 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Here Early

Hi, hello, and happy almost Black Friday. It's just about that time of the year where the wreaths come out and the carols start. As always, we're right in that sweet spot where there is plenty of money to be saved if you start your holiday shopping early (and we've got plenty of gift guides to er, guide those purchases ). It's also a great time of year to save on big-ticket items for your home (new mattresses, anyone?). Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're making a dent in that growing gifting list, this is your moment to shop and shine for a fraction of the price, especially when it comes to all things fashion-related. The best part? You don't even need to wait until Nov. 26 to add these marked-down styles to your cart. Many retailers are already offering Black Friday deals a whole week before the main event kicks off, and we're rounding them up as they drop.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO