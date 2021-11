Can you smell it? Can you feel it? Do you hear it everywhere you go? Christmas time is upon us and with it comes holiday traditions, shopping, and music. Christmas music is some of the best music there is, and a good amount of people wish it would play year-round. This time of year it is everywhere; it's on the radio, it's in shopping stores, and people are singing it all over town. If you can't get enough and would love to hear it live, there will be the annual Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert on the College of Sothern Idaho (CSI) campus on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO