Black Friday Deal: Get Alan Wake Remastered on PS5 for Just £17.99

OK, this UK PS5 SSD deal we've been tracking is getting better and better - to the point of madness!. The ADATA XPG GAMMIX SSD in its 1TB capacity is down to its lowest ever price - again!- again! Last week it was absolutely terrific value, and now (Monday November 22) it is unbelievable, offering incredible amounts of bang for buck, terabyte-for-pound value. It's the perfect one-stop solution for those looking for the perfect Black Friday PS5 deal this year: you can now get the 1TB for just £104.58 by ticking the coupon box on the product page and save a sizeable 72 quid; or you can go big and get the 2TB variant for just £204.16! What's more, this is a PS5 SSD that comes with it's own heatsink so there's no extra cost or hassle when factoring that in.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO