It's no secret that TikTok has taken off as perhaps the most popular social media platform. One of the benefits of TikTok is that it has become a forum for social activism. In fact, a recent study found that TikTok is full of communities that provide a safe place for discussion surrounding various social problems, and people are quickly able to spread their messages using this platform. What's even more encouraging is the fact that many videos that call attention to social issues follow TikTok's rules for video creation, suggesting that users are able to engage in social activism while remaining respectful.

12 DAYS AGO