UB Preserv Is Closing, and Will Be Replaced by a New Bar From Chris Shepherd in January

By Brittanie Shey
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Houston’s most celebrated hospitality groups is closing yet another of its restaurants in December. Underbelly Hospitality announced today that it will shutter its diverse restaurant UB Preserv at 1609 Westheimer Road on Thursday, December 23. News of the closure comes just a few months after Underbelly announced...

houston.eater.com

Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Chris Shepherd Plays Musical Chairs, Mala Sichuan at M-K-T Heights

This week's Openings and Closings begins with big news in the world of Chris Shepherd and Underbelly Hospitality:. UB Preserve, 1609 Westheimer, will close December 23. One of Underbelly Hospitality's more casual eateries, it took the place of its predecessor Underbelly three years ago bringing in chef Nick Wong and allowing the menu to reflect his vision of Houston food. According to a press release, UB Preserv was the hardest hit of the group's restaurants by the COVID-19 pandemic. There were plans to redesign and rebrand in hopes of revitalizing the concept for Wong and his crew. However, with the opening of UH's Georgia James Tavern, other opportunities presented themselves. Wong, who had previously worked for a year at Gramercy Tavern in New York, also spent some time on the line at Georgia James Tavern. His feedback was invaluable and now he is moving to the GJ Tavern as executive chef. Also making the transition will be UB Preserv's sous chef/ operations manager Leila Frank. General manager Tara MacMullen will be a busy bee assisting with all the transitions and openings before taking on the role of general manager at Underbelly's new concept at Regent Square.
HOUSTON, TX
