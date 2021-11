The holiday season has approached, and as is always the case, the grocery stores are advertising all their sales of murdered animals for the holiday dinners. As an animal rights activist/advocate and vegan, it becomes increasingly difficult for me to view this. Unfortunately, there is no realistic way to avoid it. It is common knowledge that Pilgrims did not eat turkey. So why does the brutal torture and slaughter of innocent turkeys continue as a customary way to celebrate Thanksgiving? Christmas is to honor and celebrate the birth of our beloved Jesus. I’m sure He would want us to do so by performing an act of kindness. He would want us to do the right thing rather than eat a brutally murdered animal.

ERIE, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO