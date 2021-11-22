ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Darrell Brooks officially named suspect of parade tragedy

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5tYV_0d4B1icK00

Darrell Brooks, 39, has been named as the suspect of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Police said that prior to him driving through the parade, Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance. He left the scene before police were able to arrive, the police chief said at a news conference Monday. After Brooks left the domestic disturbance incident, he drove through the parade crowd. Eventually, he was taken into custody not far from the parade. Authorities added that this was not part of a police chase.

Five counts of first-degree intentional homicide have been referred to the district attorney's office.

Authorities also released the names and ages of the five victims: James Coolidge 52, Tamra Durand 52, Wilhelm Hospel 82, Leanna Owens 71, and Virginia Sorenson 71.

In total, 48 people are injured. Of those injured, 18 were kids who were taken to Children's Wisconsin. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 10 patients in the intensive care unit. Plus, there are three sets of siblings in the hospital. Officials said 29 victims were brought to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday evening, Brooks drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade .

The victims include children and adults. Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd.

TMJ4 does not usually use mug shots of suspects but is in this case due to the high-profile nature of the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The five dead victims of Wukesha XMAS parade killer Darrell Brooks - including four affiliated with 'Dancing Grannies' group: Final Facebook posts HOURS before SUV plowed into them show them brandishing pompoms in their winter coats

Four of the five people who were killed when a red SUV sped into a crowd of participants in the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Waukesha police identified the fatal victims as Dancing Grannies Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owens, 71; and Tamara...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Daily Beast

‘Dancing Granny’ Killed in Parade Was Making Her Grand Debut

The 58th annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday was the first time Tamara Durand ever performed with the beloved troupe known as the Dancing Grannies. But what was supposed to be a festive rite of passage ended in tragedy for the 52-year-old and dozens of others after a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd. Durand, who had worked as a hospice and critical-care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and once saved a homeless man from drowning in the Wisconsin River, was among at least five people killed in the chaos. At least 48 others were injured, including more than a dozen children.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classichits106.com

Suspect identified in parade crash that killed at least five

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into a crowd of holiday parade marchers in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A law enforcement official earlier told AP that investigators were examining whether the driver may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Police ID 5 killed in Waukesha holiday parade horror

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police have released new details after a driver in an SUV plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. At least 5 people were killed and 48 others were injured. Investigators said the driver of the SUV went through...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Wisconsin parade: GoFundMe takes down fundraiser page for Darrell Brooks after judge sets $5m bail

A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Waukesha parade attack: Video captures moment Darrell Brooks is arrested

Dramatic doorbell video captured the moment the suspect in the deadly Christmas parade vehicular rampage in Wisconsin was collared – after reportedly telling the homeowner he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The Ring footage obtained by NBC News shows Darrell Brooks, 39, minutes after he allegedly mowed down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize These Men? FBI Releases Photos Of Hialeah Bank Robbery Suspects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released has released pictures of two wanted bank robbers who struck a Regions Bank branch in Hialeah. Authorities say the suspects entered the bank, located along W 4th Avenue near 29th Street, Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. One of the men was armed with a gun but no shots were fired. (Source: FBI) There were customers in the bank at the time, no injuries were reported. The FBI did not provide any other information. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
MIAMI, FL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy