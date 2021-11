A great moment in Tuesday night's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames. About five minutes into the second period, Kevin Hayes, who's playing in just his second game of the season after returning from injury, nets his first goal of the year. As soon as he realized it was in, Hayes celebrated by pointing to the sky for his brother Jimmy. Jimmy Hayes died in late August at his home. Kevin was hit hard by his brother's death, and it was a fantastic moment to see him make the gesture.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO