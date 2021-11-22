7 Massage Guns Evaluated

Visceral work on the abdomen and surrounding tissues is vitally important for the health of the whole body, its function and the emotional core. This area is richly innervated, with an abundance of Sên. (Sên are classified as pathways of movement in the body and extensions of the heart and nerve trees, e.g., lymph, vessels, nerves, tendons, neural offshoots, ligaments, etc). Its role as intelligent communicator (also known as the “gut brain”) is significant to the entire body, from sensory experience to mental health and vitality. The massage is concentrated on the organs at the belly, but these are in direct fascial continuity with, and have a close relationship to, the heart and lungs.
Comments / 0