WOOSTER, Ohio – The Westminster women's basketball team lost, 70-40, on the road in the final day of The College of Wooster Tip-Off against Hanover on Sunday. In the first quarter, Hanover (2-1) gained the early advantage as it led 11-6 with 5:33 to play. The Panthers extended their lead to 21-6, as they scored ten consecutive points with 1:42 remaining. At the end of the first, Hanover held a 21-10 lead. The Panthers continued to ride their momentum in the second quarter to take a 38-25 lead into intermission.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO