Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb expected to practice this week; LT Garett Bolles placed on COVID-19 list

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos could get a huge defensive boost this Sunday against the Chargers.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is expected to practice this week, after missing nine games this season with an ankle injury, coach Vic Fangio said Monday. Chubb injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

"It'll be conservative," Fangio said. "He's going to do some individual today; if that goes good, he'll grab a handful of plays in practice. If not today, we'll see where he's at Wednesday. But it'll be a logical, conservative progression.

"In the last week or so, he’s had a bunch of good days in a row, and I think he’s anxious to give it a go today and see where he’s at."

Chubb, who is considered one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, could be a huge help as the Broncos prepare for their final stretch of the season.

"Bradley's a complete player. Run and pass," Fangio said. "And when you can have complete players out there, that would obviously be a big help."

The bad news for the Broncos is that left tackle Garett Bolles will likely miss his third game this season on Sunday, being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Bolles is vaccinated, meaning he only needs two negative tests this week to return to practice and play Sunday against the Chargers. Both quarterback Drew Lock and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, though, are back and out of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Broncos expect rookie linebacker Baron Browning (back) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) to practice at some point this week and possibly play this weekend. Safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder) did not practice Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
