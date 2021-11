The Matrix Resurrections has gotten the green light for an eventual theatrical release in China, local media outlets in Beijing reported Tuesday. The fourth film in Warner Bros.’ The Matrix franchise has cleared local censorship but has yet to receive an exact release date. The film is set for U.S. release on Dec. 22 and will debut day-and-date on HBO Max. The Matrix franchise is a fan favorite in China, but the series came out long before the country emerged as the major market force it is today. Most fans came to the first two films in the franchise, The Matrix (1999)...

