Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are fresh off of a dominant 17-0 shutout victory over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. It may have been an ugly game up until the fourth quarter, but they came out with the win. What the game did show was how good this Green Bay defense is capable of playing, which is what fans and the Packers themselves have been hoping to see.

