Report: Tobias Harris not expected to play for Sixers against Kings

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Steve Dykes

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to northern California on Monday to take on the Sacramento Kings for the fifth game of a six-game road trip. While they will certainly be without Joel Embiid and Danny Green, they might be down another starter.

Tobias Harris, who just recently returned from a bout with COVID-19, is not expected to play Monday according to a report. Harris is averaging 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% from the floor, so if he can’t go, the Sixers will need another player to step up.

The Sixers are 1-3 on this road trip, playing all of it short-handed. They have not had Embiid since Nov. 6 against the Chicago Bulls, and Green has been in and out of the lineup due to left hamstring tightness. If they will not have Harris against the Kings, life gets that much tougher.

