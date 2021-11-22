ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We May Ask “Where Were You” But We Wonder “Who Did It & Why?”

By Dave Ettl
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this day in history. November 22, 1963. This is the day against which all other "where were you when" days are compared. November 22, 1963 President John F Kennedy was fatally shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. He was 46. Police apprehended suspect Lee Harvey Oswald, but he...

HISTORY.com

Before JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald Tried to Assassinate a Former Army General

On April 10, 1963, just seven months before he shot and killed President John F. Kennedy, the inscrutable assassin Lee Harvey Oswald crouched behind a fence in an upscale Dallas neighborhood and aimed his rifle at the window of an ultra-conservative firebrand named Edwin Walker, a former U.S. Army general.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
Literary Hub

What Bob Dylan Does—Or Doesn’t—Know About the Assassination of JFK

Not long after Covid-19 began its insidious spread, Bob Dylan struck. At nine minutes past midnight on March 27, 2020 the 78-year-old singer-songwriter released his first piece of original music in nearly eight years: “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute long song-poem (it doesn’t really have a melody) about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. It was counterintuitive marketing to say the least. For a world contemplating the imminent catastrophe of a global pandemic, Dylan offered a raspy rap about a distant catastrophe that redirected the course of history when most living Americans were unborn. A savvy promoter, Dylan saw “Murder Most Foul” become his first No. 1 song on the Billboard charts.
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

John F. Kennedy’s Grandchildren: Meet His 3 Grandkids Who Look Just Like Him & Jackie

Former President John F. Kennedy’s legacy lives on thanks to his three grandchildren, Rose, Jack and Tatiana. Learn about them here. The Kennedys are arguably the most infamous family in American politics. Of course, the best-known member of the family was John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four kids with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline has three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, which has allowed JFK’s legacy to carry in the form of his grandchildren. Learn all about them below!
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

‘You never get over these losses’: JFK’s niece responds to QAnon’s fascination with her family

John F Kennedy’s niece has responded to QAnon’s fascination with her family. Maria Shriver, the daughter of the former president’s sister Eunice, retweeted a video of MSNBC’s Brian Williams saying the Kennedy and Bessette families deserve “our respect and our sorrow”, not the “circus of lost souls that is now soiling the sacred place in American presidential history.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Jack Ruby
arcamax.com

New JFK Assassination Revelations Raise Questions as Biden Refuses Declassification

PARIS — Here in the capital city of France, so many people here have a tough time believing that the version of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination set in stone by the Warren Commission — the one concluding that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when he fired a bullet with a debatable trajectory into a sitting American president from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository 58 years ago. All you really need to know about French skepticism of official government narratives is that this is the country whose citizens still vividly recall the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine in 1986 and the French government’s downplaying of the subsequent radioactive cloud that floated across France, despite the panic in neighboring Germany at the time.
U.S. POLITICS
breakingac.com

Oldest living former Miss America dies at 97

The oldest living Miss America who held the title during World War II has died. Jo-Carroll Dennison died Oct. 18 in California, People reported. She was 97. She recently had her autobiography published, “Finding My Little Red Hat,” edited by Evan Mills. Dennison, who broke with convention by refusing to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Maria Shriver Reunites With Her Kennedy Cousins After Nearly 2 Years Apart — Photo

Maria Shriver said it was ‘so glorious’ to reunite with her cousins Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy over dinner and drinks at a New York City restaurant. Reunited and it feels so good! Maria Shriver, 66, had a family reunion with her cousins Caroline Kennedy, 63, and Sydney McKlevy, 65, in New York City this week, after being apart for almost two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three relatives posed for a sweet photo during their Big Apple dinner date, and Maria posted the snapshot to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about the long-awaited reunion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Maria Shriver Dines with Kennedy Cousins: 'I Never Had a Sister, but These Two Have Made Up for That'

Maria Shriver could only gush about finally reuniting with a couple of her Kennedy cousins for a recent ladies' dinner in New York City. "These two! They are everything to me! Last night, here in the Big Apple, I got to break bread and break into laughter with my two cousins," Shriver, 66, wrote on Instagram Tuesday to caption a photo of her with Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy — all of them twinning (or was it tripling?) in similar outfits and showing a family resemblance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

On this day in history: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On this day in history: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas. John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while traveling...
DALLAS, TX
