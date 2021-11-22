ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WjN8_0d4AtGdc00
Nov 22, 2021

A hunter was shot in the leg during a deer drive in southeastern Minnesota at the weekend.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in an area near County Road 24 and 65th Street Northeast in Viola Township, which is a rural area northeast of Rochester in Olmsted County.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a man was among a group of around a dozen hunters doing a deer drive when he was shot in the calf.

The sheriff's office said approximately 48 shots were fired during the deer drive, though it's unclear which hunter's shot struck the man.

According to KAAL-TV, the victim finished field dressing a deer before going home, at which point his wife took him to the hospital.

The DNR is investigating the accident.

A deer drive is a common hunting method in which a group of hunters spread out and get deer to leave their cover. But according to Hunter-Ed.com, deer drives of more than six or seven people should be avoided "because of increased risks."

According to DNR data, there were 11 accidental hunting incidents in 2020, with zero fatalities. None of the 12 hunting firearm accidents were fatal in 2019, but three people died in hunting accidents in 2018.

Earlier this year a Meeker County man had to have his leg amputated after his gun discharged while he was climbing a tree stand.

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

A child is in the hospital following an accident at a tree farm in rural Meeker County this weekend. It happened Friday afternoon in Forest City Township, which is about seven miles northeast of Litchfield. According to a news release from the local sheriff's office, the six-year-old boy was riding on a trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off, at which point he was "run over by the trailer."
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

A former Lakeville school principal died in a northern Minnesota jail at the weekend, authorities have announced. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard confirmed Tuesday that 53-year-old inmate Christopher Endicott died despite lifesaving efforts at the jail in Brainerd on Nov. 20, after being found unresponsive. Endicott was being held...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 22, dies in crash just outside Brainerd

A 22-year-old woman died in a crash just outside Brainerd earlier this week. Emily Dallman, of Baxter, was heading northbound on County Road 3 in Merrifield, Minnesota Sunday morning, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said. At about 9:26 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 127, Dallman and collided...
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#County Road#Kaal Tv#Dnr
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

Note: Today's data is for the period ending 4 a.m. Wednesday. Data for over the Thanksgiving period (4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday) will be released Monday. Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,131 newly reported cases and 56 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,338.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Firing a warning shot is 'an extraordinarily bad idea,' Minnesota sheriff's office says

A central Minnesota sheriff's office isn't mincing words when it comes to private citizens letting off a warning shot at the sight of an uninvited visitor. "Warning shots are incredibly dangerous and an extraordinarily bad idea. Do not fire warning shots if you are concerned there is someone on your property or for any other reason," the Benton County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy