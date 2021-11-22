ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb returns to practice

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb has been designated for return from injured reserve, according to head coach Vic Fangio (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Chubb, who has missed all but one game this year, will be eligible to return inside of the next 21 days.

The fourth-year linebacker has battled multiple ankle issues in recent years. His latest setback emerged in Week 2, prompting arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur. At long last, his left ankle is back to normal — or at least closer to it.

Injuries have hampered Chubb throughout his career. His medical chart includes trouble with his other ankle and a 2019 ACL tear that limited him to just four games. Still, the Broncos picked up Chubb’s fifth-year option in May, and new GM George Paton cited the former top-five pick as a cornerstone talent.

Chubb has proven to be an impact player when healthy. In 2018, his 12 sacks threatened Jevon Kearse's all-time rookie sack record, and just last year, he earned a Pro Bowl nod while notching 7.5 sacks.

Much has changed since Chubb’s last time out on the field. Now at the .500 mark in the sardine-packed AFC West, the Broncos are just clinging to wild-card chances. Meanwhile, his longtime partner Von Miller is out in Los Angeles.

If all goes well for Chubb, he could re-debut as soon as Sunday when the Broncos host the Chargers.

