North Little Rock bank robbed this morning

Hot topics await the Little Rock City Board at its meeting Tuesday, as detailed in an article this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty. LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS: City Director Lance Hines has proposed an ordinance to make it clear that the city manager couldn’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the City Board and potential public discussion. This addresses the recent controversy over the settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the City Board.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO