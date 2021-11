I can’t recall the last time a superhero movie had as much mystery and curiosity about it as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, audiences wanted to know how the Avengers would beat Thanos and save half the universe in Avengers: Endgame, but deep down, everyone knew that somehow they would. With No Way Home, everyone wants to think that the film will feature not only current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, but also both of his big-screen predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But through it all, Holland, Garfield, Marvel, they’ve all insisted it wasn’t happening.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO