While Jeopardy! has managed to remain largely (if not completely) controversy-free as of late, with the headline-making hosting controversy largely solved by the double-header decision to have former champ Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik trade off until a permanent fixture is found. Star Trek franchise vet LeVar Burton was formerly a top fan choice to take over the beloved game show, and he was as initially disappointed as anyone when it didn't happen. But Burton has now found the pot of gold at the end of the (reading) rainbow, and has been tapped to serve as host for a brand new-ish game show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO