At Least 5 Dead And Over 40 Injured In Waukesha Wisconsin Parade Incident

By Al Lindsey
 5 days ago

Over the weekend, a simple Holiday celebration in Waukesha, Wisconsin, ended in senseless tragedy when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people killing at least five and injuring more than 40 others including at least 18 children who were hospitalized. According to CNN, the incident which took place...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha parade suspect allegedly ran over victim in previous incident

WAUKESHA - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office announced they are conducting an “internal review” on the bail decision on a prior case involving the suspect who allegedly drove through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, resulting in five fatalities. The suspect has been identified as Darrell Brooks,...
Washington Times

At least 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Terrorism#Convicted Felon#Murder#Accident
