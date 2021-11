Will Matt Olson be the next starting first baseman for the New York Yankees? Possibly. Was a trade at the “one-yard line” on Tuesday afternoon? Absolutely f***ng not. The Yankees need to clear out a ton of 40-man roster fluff by Friday, Nov. 19 in order to protect players from the Rule 5 draft. At the moment, the 40-man is completely full, so even if the front office only wants to protect one or two essentials like Everson Pereira (which wouldn’t go far enough, but we digress), they’d have to drop a pair of players.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO