CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Roseland this past weekend. The boy’s mother was shot and killed on the very same block days later. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Thursday night, Area Two detectives are not ready to give out the specific location where the new surveillance video was shot – or if the suspects are also connected to the mom’s murder. But they hope someone will recognize the young men whom they call killers. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Tinker Jr., 14,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO