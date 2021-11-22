ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Bremer Suspect To Remain in Juvenile Court For Now

 5 days ago

Henrico, Va. (Newwsradiowrva.com) - A Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge has denied Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor's request to move the Lucia Bremer case to adult court. Taylor says she plans to appeal, and Henrico Circuit Court has 45 days to set a hearing on that appeal.

Bremer, 13, was shot and killed while walking on a path near Mills Godwin High School in March. The suspect in the case is also underage. He faces murder and other charges. Taylor says recent law changes allowed for discretion in murder cases as to whether they had to be moved to adult court.

Taylor could not discuss specifics of the case because it remains in juvenile status at this time.

