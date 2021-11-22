ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict Reactions [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11K6by_0d4Am3zx00

Last week capped off in a big way with the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s viral murder trial .

The ruling left us with a lot of questions and feelings of confusion that we’re sure our listeners can relate to, and there was no better person to have on the show to help make sense of it all quite like our friend, attorney Glennon Threatt.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Given his expertise when it comes to law, Threatt was able to explain just how Rittenhouse got off on all five federal charges. Although not surprised by the outcome itself, he did say that reactions to the trial are what surprised him the most. By looking at the details and the behavior of those in power during the trial, Threatt proves that it definitely benefits to pay attention to the details. We’re just glad we have someone like him on deck who can help us understand how something like this could happen and the message it relays to the public.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Get the facts from the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial from attorney Glennon Threatt on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Watch The Jury Deliberation In Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Live

Five men and seven women will decide if Rittenhouse should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men during the protests in Wisconsin last year. Wyclef Jean was booked to play a corporate gig for Range Rover but things went off the rails when Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, got up on his shoulders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
hotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams' Brother Refutes Claims She's Wheelchair Bound With Dementia

There has been a noticeable absence from The Wendy Williams Show and the rumors about the talk show host continue to run wild. Wendy Williams is a character that has dominated the radio and talk show circuit for decades, but in recent years, there have been several distressing reports about her health. There was the ongoing recovery from drug and alcohol abuse that landed Williams in a sober living home amid the divorce from her ex-husband. Later, Williams shared she was experiencing medical issues related to Graves' Disease.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Twitter#Instagram
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother says alleged abuser’s ‘over-hyped’ trial is ‘designed to break her’

The brother of alleged child sex trafficker and abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed her trial is a spectacle that has been ‘cobbled together’ to ‘break’ his sister.Speaking to the Associated Press, Ian Maxwell – who has defended his sister before – complained that she was being held accountable for charges that would have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein had he not taken his own life in prison in 2019.In his interview, Mr Maxwell complained that the case is “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt. This is designed to break her; I can't see any other way...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

479
Followers
378
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy