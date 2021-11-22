Heisman Watch: Did The Win vs. Vanderbilt Improve Matt Corral's Odds?

Where does Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral sit in the Heisman race?

Going into Week 13 of the 2021 College Football season, there is now a new leader in the Heisman Race.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has been the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy most of the season with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III keeping the race close.

According to Vegas Insider though, the new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy is Ohio State freshman QB C.J. Stroud.

Stroud’s odds are currently -200 after he threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout win against Michigan State, beating the Spartans 56-7. Stroud’s accuracy was almost perfect on Saturday, only throwing three incompletions the entire game.

Stroud’s odds to win the Heisman last week were +300.

The next closest Heisman favorite is Young, whose odds are currently +150 after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 42-35. Young’s odds have not changed since Week 12. Corral is in third place with +1600 odds to win the Heisman after throwing for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 31-17 win versus the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Last week, Corral’s odds were +500 to take home the Heisman.

Walker’s odds dropped from +300 to +2200 after the Michigan State back only rushed for 25 yards on six carries in the 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Walker is currently the only running back that is still remotely close to winning the Heisman according to Vegas.

With Stroud the clear favorite as of right now, it will take impressive performances from Corral, Young or Walker if any of them still want a shot at the award.

Corral’s last chance will come against rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Day. Corral will be looking to lead the Rebels to their first 10-win season since 2015 and make his case for the Heisman one more time.

The annual Egg Bowl will be held in Starkville, and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

