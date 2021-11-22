One Killed, Three Injured In Boca Raton Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An area man is dead and three others were injured in a late Sunday night, one car crash in Boca Raton.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Fajardo of Deerfield Beach, Gianna LaForte of Boca Raton, and Adriana Moses of Parkland were all passengers in a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Joshua Washington of Pompano Beach. Washington “was traveling eastbound on SW 18th Street from Barwood Lane when he attempted to negotiate a left curve on the wet roadway,” according to PBSO. “Washington, lost control of the Hyundai which departed the roadway to the right. As the Hyundai traversed the shoulder, it impacted a standing tree with the left from and rotated clockwise to final rest.”

Fajardo was killed. Driver Washington was seriously injured. Passenger Gianna LaForte sustained critical injuries. Passenger Adriana Moses, sustained serious injuries.

No charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

