UCLA vs. Bellarmine: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins are set to face off against the Knights to open up the Empire Classic in Las Vegas.

A high-profile opponent lies ahead for Tuesday, but the Bruins will get a chance to tune up their game against the Knights on Monday.

WHO: UCLA vs. Bellarmine

DATE: Monday, Nov. 22

TIME: 5 p.m. PT

LOCATION: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+ – Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 137, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -22.5 (-110), Bellarmine +22.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-3333), Bellarmine (+1200)*

OVER/UNDER: O 144.5 (-110), U 144.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 2 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls, and was the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12. North Florida came in at No. 4 in the Atlantic Sun preseason coaches poll with one first-place vote and No. 3 in the media poll.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including a 6-4 record at neutral sites. Dating back to the start of the 2017-2018 season, they are 12-14 at neutral sites. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Knights went 14-8 last season, including a 1-2 record at neutral sites. Over the past five-plus seasons, they are 14-5 at neutral sites. Bellarmine made the second round of the College Basketball Invitational last year, beating Army before losing to Pepperdine.

UCLA is off to a 4-0 start to this season, surrounding its high-profile overtime with over then-No. 4 Villanova with victories against Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State and North Florida. The Bruins are averaging 94.8 points per game, good for the second most in the country, and allowing 69.2.

Bellarmine is already 0-4 in 2021, with two of those losses coming against high-major teams. They dropped their season-opener 96-67 to No. 3 Purdue, followed by a 78-59 loss to Murray State, a 73-64 defeat at the hands of Saint Mary's and a 92-50 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Knights are averaging 60.0 points per game and allowing 84.8.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but reserve big man Mac Etienne suffered a potential season-ending right knee injury in practice and forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Nov. 9 and is set to miss at least another week. Leading scorers Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are all returning to carry the load, with Jaylen Clark, David Singleton and Jake Kyman coming off the bench, Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferring in during the offseason and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson joining the fray as well.

Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 22.5 points per game, while Bernard and Jaquez are averaging 18 a night each.

The Knights' top-five leading scorers are all seniors, but guard Dylan Penn is the only one averaging more than 9.0 points per game. Penn is putting up 14.8 points a night to go along with a team-high 4.5 assists, and he's done all that without hitting a 3-pointer so far. Five more players average between 5.0 and 9.0 points per game, and sixth man Garrett Tipton is third in scoring despite playing half the minutes as the starters.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 410-193 with 12 NCAA tournament appearance across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Scott Davenport is now in his 17th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 375-124 with an NCAA D-II championship victory during his career at Bellarmine.

UCLA and Bellarmine have never gone head-to-head, as the Knights just earned Division-I status in 2020. The Bruins are 5-1 all-time against teams currently in the ASUN Conference, with the loss coming to Liberty at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2018 – two days before Steve Alford was eventually fired.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

