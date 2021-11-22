San Francisco Police Investigate Separate Homicides in Potrero Hill, Lower Nob Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco announced on Monday they are investigating two separate weekend homicides that happened since Friday night in the city’s Potrero Hill and Lower Nob Hill.

On Friday evening shortly before 10 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Station were called to the 600 block of Connecticut Street for a report of a person down. Arriving officers located a 25-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered immediate aid and called medics to the scene. Despite those efforts, paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

On Sunday night at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers from the Central Station responded to the 400 block of Geary Street after a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite officers providing aid, he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading both investigations. Authorities did not provide any details regarding possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the two homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.