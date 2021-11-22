ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA Reported One of the Highest Murder Rates in the US

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyX8o_0d4Al8NN00 The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. There were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year -- the largest annual increase on record.

The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures and left millions of Americans out of work. The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer rattled confidence in American law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Firearm sales soared, resulting in the proliferation of tens of millions of new guns. Here is a look at the states where gun sales are surging.

Some experts speculate that each of these factors likely played a role in the rising homicide rate. While it may be years before the precise causal factors are identified, the effects are being felt in communities across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists homicide as a contributing factor in the historic 1.5-year decline in life expectancy in the U.S. last year -- trailing only COVID-19 and accidental deaths, like drug overdoses, in significance.

Alexandria, Louisiana, is among the U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates. There were a total of 19 murders reported in the city in 2020, or 41.3 for every 100,000 people -- well above the national homicide rate of 6.5 murders per 100,000.

Even though homicide is the least common form of criminal violence -- accounting for less than 2% of all violent crimes -- places with high homicide rates also often have high overall violent crime rates, and Alexandria is no exception. There were 1,848 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people in Alexandria in 2020, compared to 399 incidents per 100,000 nationwide.

All data used in this story is from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Only places with populations above 25,000 based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey were considered. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis.

Rank City Murders per 100,000 people, 2020 Total murders, 2020 Violent crimes per 100,000 people, 2020
1 St. Louis, MO 88.1 263 2,016
2 Petersburg, VA 76.9 24 632
3 Pine Bluff, AR 56.5 23 1,832
4 New Orleans, LA 51.0 201 1,324
5 Saginaw, MI 50.2 24 2,154
6 Detroit, MI 49.7 328 2,179
7 Trenton, NJ 48.2 40 1,169
8 Harrisburg, PA 46.7 23 857
9 Baton Rouge, LA 46.5 102 952
10 Flint, MI 46.4 44 1,050
11 Riviera Beach, FL 44.7 16 1,196
12 Memphis, TN 44.4 289 2,352
13 Wilmington, DE 44.2 31 1,591
14 Cleveland, OH 42.2 160 1,657
15 Alexandria, LA 41.3 19 1,848
16 Monroe, LA 40.3 19 2,969
17 Shreveport, LA 37.2 69 923
18 Portsmouth, VA 36.1 34 920
19 Kansas City, MO 35.2 176 1,586
20 Dayton, OH 32.8 46 1,086
21 Milwaukee, WI 32.4 191 1,597
22 North Charleston, SC 32.3 38 1,145
23 San Bernardino, CA 31.4 68 1,402
24 Florence, SC 31.1 12 1,456
25 Kankakee, IL 30.9 8 943
26 Cincinnati, OH 30.2 92 893
27 North Little Rock, AR 30.2 20 1,003
28 Chicago, IL 28.6 771 987
29 Jacksonville, AR 28.4 8 1,159
30 Richmond, VA 28.3 66 349
31 Washington, D.C. 27.8 198 958
32 South Bend, IN 27.4 28 1,728
33 Danville, IL 26.5 8 1,672
34 Albany, GA 26.5 19 1,724
35 Douglasville, GA 26.2 9 567
36 Warren, OH 26.0 10 450
37 Sumter, SC 25.3 10 1,242
38 Hallandale Beach, FL 24.9 10 498
39 Little Rock, AR 24.8 49 1,850
40 Dania Beach, FL 24.6 8 624
41 Indianapolis, IN 24.3 216 871
42 Rocky Mount, NC 24.3 13 1,149
43 Hazelwood, MO 24.0 6 655
44 Atlantic City, NJ 24.0 9 823
45 Buffalo, NY 24.0 61 1,018
46 Charleston, WV 23.9 11 921
47 Akron, OH 23.8 47 910
48 Rochester, NY 23.4 48 819
49 Dover, DE 23.4 9 856
50 Oakland, CA 23.3 102 1,291

