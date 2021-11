In a Thanksgiving Day video posted on Twitter on Thursday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced that she will run for reelection in 2022. "I'm so proud of our community for all of the good works that we're doing (in) jobs and housing and so much more," she said. "I also want to let you to know, and I ask for your support, I'm going to run for reelection in 2022."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO