4 Arrested, 21 Guns Seized In San Francisco Firearms Trafficking Bust

 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Francisco announced four people were arrested and nearly two dozen firearms were seized last week in connection with an alleged gun trafficking operation.

Search warrants were executed at homes in the Bayview and Southern districts Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

During the raid, 21 guns were seized, along with ammunition, high-capacity magazines and other firearm components. Some of the seized firearms were found to be stolen, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpcKB_0d4AkPIi00

Authorities said these firearms, narcotics and other items were seized from two homes in San Francisco on November 16, 2021. Four people were arrested. (San Francisco District Attorney’s Office)

“This joint operation with our partners at ATF and in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will hold these firearms traffickers accountable and send a strong message about our shared commitment at every level of law enforcement to turn the tide on gun violence here in San Francisco,” Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

Scott noted that nationally, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades and that San Francisco was no exception to the national trend.

Authorities said the warrants were served following an investigation into social media accounts offering firearms for sale.

“Some gun traffickers have turned to social media platforms to sell dangerous weapons accessible to anyone in the public—including people prohibited from owning weapons,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

“We are committed to holding those who endanger our community by selling and illegally owning guns accountable—and on working to get guns off the streets before violence occurs,” Boudin went on to say.

According to the District Attorney’s office, John Sembrano and Kakada Mean were arrested at the Bayview District residence. Prosecutors said Sembrano faces numerous charges, including 17 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being armed while possessing narcotics, along with possession of a controlled substance.

Kakada Mean faces three charges, including being armed while in possession of narcotics, possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance, along with possession for sale of a controlled substance.

Two other suspects, identified as Ryan Chantha and Kelly Mean, were arrested in the Southern District home, prosecutors said.

Chanta is facing 20 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of illegal firearms sales, two counts of advertising high-capacity magazines for sale, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing ammunition by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors said Kelly Mean has been charged with attempted sale of an illegal firearm, two counts of advertising high-capacity magazines for sale, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.

Chantha and Kakada Mean are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to the District Attorney’s office. Sembrano and Kelly Mean will be arraigned on December 16.

