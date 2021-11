I recently wrote an article about the 17 best restaurants and delis that offer Polish cuisine here in Connecticut. I guess you can say that I've had Pierogi brain, or maybe the Kielbasa fever. I stopped into my local grocery store, LaBonne's Market, at 639 Straits Turnpike in Watertown the other night, and I saw a bright red package in the freezer section that was calling my name.

WATERTOWN, CT ・ 22 DAYS AGO