Dead Cells is the roguelike that keeps on giving and shows no signs of slowing down, especially with its twenty-sixth update today, which is something to celebrate. It might seem odd to celebrate an update that has a non-round number like that, but Motion Twin and Evil Empire have still apparently decided to throw a little party and invite some of their friends over, with this being the “Everyone is Here!” update. The main attraction is a book at the start of the game that gives players new challenges which, when completed, rewards them with the outfits of characters from a fellow metroidvania or roguelike game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO