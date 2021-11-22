ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Historical Tour of Thanksgiving

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the season....

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mike Lindell’s 96-Hour ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ Derailed by Thanksgiving Dinner

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 96-hour straight Thanksgiving-themed “Thanks-A-Thon” live-streaming event came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening because it was time for turkey. After an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, both the pillow tycoon and his co-host disappeared and left viewers watching lengthy clips from their failed August “cyber symposium.”
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads Historical Society Introduces the First Annual Thanksgiving Trivia

(ELMIRE, NY) WENY - The Horseheads Historical Society welcomed people of all ages on Saturday to the first annual Thanksgiving Horseheads history trivia event at the Horseheads Historical Society Museum. People participated in team groups to answer questions about the town’s history. The winners of the event were prized with...
HORSEHEADS, NY
Register Citizen

Norwalk's Lockwood Mansion is nominated for USA Today's 10 best holiday historic home tours

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk has been nominated by USA Today as one of the Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S. The Museum is competing against 20 museums and institutions from all over the country. While the nominated list was selected by USA TODAY's experts, it will be the public who will decide which 10 win the award, according to the website. The public can cast votes daily starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 6. Last year, LMM made it to the final 10 at number five.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Gonzales Inquirer

Historic homes available for Winterfest tour

Six beautiful historic homes in Gonzales, Texas, will be available to tour during the 2021 Winterfest celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec.4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Homes featured on this year’s historic tour will include Belle Oaks Inn at 222 St. Peter, built in 1912; St. James Inn at 723 St. James, built in 1914; The J.H. Boothe House at 706 St. George, built in 1912; the Frank Fly House at 827 St. Joseph, built in 1914; the Fauth House at 521 St. Peter, with a construction date of 1868; and the T.N. Matthews/J.B. Wells House, 833 Mitchell, built in 1885.
GONZALES, TX
Newsday

Historic walking tours to take on Long Island

If you love history, you’ll want to slip on some walking shoes and head out to learn some interesting facts about a few former estates and clubs, now state parks, on Long Island. Here are the details on historic walking tours to take this season:. An All-Inclusive Estate. On a...
TRAVEL
bigbendsentinel.com

New historic ghost tour haunts the streets of Alpine

ALPINE — Believers and nonbelievers gathered this past Saturday at the historic Reata restaurant under a full moon to witness spine-tingling spectres and learn about the rich history of downtown Alpine. The 40 plus participants clutched fake candles, sipped on cocktails and hot cocoa donated by Reata and prepared to...
ALPINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
AFAR

A Thoughtful and Inclusive Tour of Historic Charleston Plantations

At sprawling plantations in South Carolina’s largest city, you’ll discover renowned architecture, award-winning gardens—and a growing awareness of the importance of centering Black voices. It’s no secret that Charleston and its most beautiful estates have a complicated past. With 40 percent of all the enslaved who were brought to America...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sedalia Democrat

Heard House to host a historical home tour

Two historical homes in Sedalia will be on tour Saturday with the proceeds going to a good cause. The homes at 501 W. Broadway Blvd. and 200 W. Broadway Blvd. were built by Sen. John T. Heard in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
SEDALIA, MO
fortscott.biz

40th Annual Historic Candlelight Tour: Finding Peace On The Frontier

For forty years the Fort Scott National Historic Site has had re-enactors portray people on the prairie in the 1840s era, just before Christmas, called The Candlelight Tour. This year the tours are Dec. 3-4, Friday and Saturday evenings. “The purpose of the tour is to provide a deeper understanding...
FORT SCOTT, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
montereycountyweekly.com

Take a virtual, cellphone tour of Monterey's historic sites.

Enjoying the outdoors need not require breaking a sweat or getting wet, or even being in nature – sometimes it can be a more intellectual exercise. That is certainly the case in downtown Monterey and nearby Lower Presidio Historic Park and Cannery Row, where visitors and locals alike can check out some of the most historic sites in the entire West Coast on a virtual, cellphone tour which regales users with the historical significance of each location.
MONTEREY, CA
Lancaster Online

OUTDOOR TOURS

What: Take this driving tour of decorated homes in and around Lititz and vote for your favorite location in this event organized by Lititz Springs Park. Tickets: Not required. Voting is free. Information: A map of locations and information on voting will be shared at lititzspringspark.org and on the Lititz...
MANHEIM, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Experience the Holidays Around Columbus

It’s so easy to get caught up in the chaos of the season. We can forget to slow down and appreciate the sights and sounds. So today we’ve got plenty of inspiration to soak up and experience the holidays around Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Southern

Music Historicity | A vegetarian Thanksgiving

With apologies to Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, here are some rewritten song lyrics for Thanksgiving. Sing to the tune of "The Ballad of Jed Clampett" (The Beverly Hillbillies theme). A Vegetarian Thanksgiving. Come and listen to my story 'bout a boy on a farm,. He always did his chores,...
MUSIC
WSAV News 3

On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, and […]
DALLAS, GA
scitechdaily.com

Paleozoic Plymouths: Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Plymouth, England, Share a Historical Connection Even Older Than the First Thanksgiving

This autumn marks the 400th anniversary of a 1621 gathering of members of the Wampanoag Nation and European colonists near Plymouth, Massachusetts. Historians still debate the exact circumstances of the gathering, but the story inspired the modern American tradition of Thanksgiving, which was designated a national holiday by Abraham Lincoln in 1863. For many Native Americans, however, it is not a day of thanksgiving, but of mourning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Morning Journal

Historical Society to offer Light tours on new trolley

The Salem Historical Society will offer a series of Christmas Light tours on the new Quakertown Trolley to view selected lighting of the city including the Sebo home. These tours last approximately 60 minutes. They are scheduled for Dec. 8 and 10 at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. More dates may...
SALEM, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio's largest historic home is decked out for Hollywood-inspired Christmas tours

Akron's stately Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is once again aglow in holiday lights and decorations. But this year's Deck the Hall has a bit of Hollywood magic mixed in, too. The theme of the decorations inside the estate of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. co-founder F.A. Seiberling is "Lights, Cameras, Christmas!" with decorations and displays throughout the 64,500-square-foot historic home.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy