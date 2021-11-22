Historical Tour of Thanksgiving

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk has been nominated by USA Today as one of the Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S. The Museum is competing against 20 museums and institutions from all over the country. While the nominated list was selected by USA TODAY's experts, it will be the public who will decide which 10 win the award, according to the website. The public can cast votes daily starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 6. Last year, LMM made it to the final 10 at number five.

NORWALK, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO