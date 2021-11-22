Historical Tour of Thanksgiving

Six beautiful historic homes in Gonzales, Texas, will be available to tour during the 2021 Winterfest celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec.4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Homes featured on this year’s historic tour will include Belle Oaks Inn at 222 St. Peter, built in 1912; St. James Inn at 723 St. James, built in 1914; The J.H. Boothe House at 706 St. George, built in 1912; the Frank Fly House at 827 St. Joseph, built in 1914; the Fauth House at 521 St. Peter, with a construction date of 1868; and the T.N. Matthews/J.B. Wells House, 833 Mitchell, built in 1885.
Comments / 0