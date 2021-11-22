ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Surprising Colorado ski town dubbed spot for 'most affordable' winter vacation in US

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Travel + Leisure recently released their list of the most affordable winter vacation spots in the US and one place (technically, two) in Colorado made the cut.

Using data from Hotels.com, the Vail and Beaver Creek area was the second 'winter vacation' spot to be included on the unranked list of 10 places. Travel + Leisure called Beaver Creek great for families and Vail home to varied terrain and a vibrant nightlife. The two spots can be found roughly 30 minutes apart.

This selection for the list will likely be met by surprise from some, as Vail is known as a relatively expensive spot to ski and visit. For instance, rooms at the hotel recommended in the ranking, The Lodge at Vail, A RockResort, start at around $296 per night, though can cost more than double that per night on some dates. At time of publishing, the cheapest room over New Year's weekend at the recommended spot was more than $1,000.

There's no doubt that Vail is one of the most picturesque spots in the state, but few locals would call it the most affordable.

If you're looking to save a little bit of cash while still hitting world-class slopes, Summit County is a good place to look. While staying in Breckenridge can be pricey, nearby towns like Frisco and Silverthorne offer cheaper stays. Plus, this area provides access to a number of great resorts, including Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper, and Arapahoe Basin. It's also just down the road from Vail.

Other great spots to book a winter stay and save some money include Salida (near Monarch), Grand County (near Winter Park and Granby Ranch), Glenwood Springs (near Sunlight Mountain and drivable to Aspen), Leadville (close to Ski Cooper), and Durango.

If you're willing to put up with a drive to the resort from a nearby town versus staying slopeside, you're sure to save quite a bit of dough. Advance purchase of tickets and renting gear off-the-slope ahead of time can be two more ways to knock down the total cost.

See Travel + Leisure's full list here.

retired 17
5d ago

Are these guys nuts? You need a second mortgage to just but a lift ticket.

OutThere Colorado

Here’s to The Plunge, Body Bag, Drunken Frenchman and all of Colorado’s nastiest ski runs | Vince Bzdek

We all have our nemesis, our archenemy, our bete noire. For much of my life, The Plunge in Telluride was mine. It has loomed as the ultimate unmet terror for me for a good 30 years of living and skiing in Colorado. Telluride’s signature ski run starts at 12,000 feet directly above the picturesque town and drops 3,155 vertical feet amid Volkswagen-sized moguls, one of the nation's steepest, deepest and...
OutThere Colorado

11 of Colorado’s hardest ski runs

A subjective list of Colorado’s most challenging and memorable ski runs. What would you add to the list?. Crested Butte: Rambo, which at 55 degrees is the steepest cut run in North America. Crested Butte: Body Bag. Mary Jane/Winter Park: Drunken Frenchman. Arapahoe Basin: Pallavicini. Aspen Highlands: Highland Bowl. Breckenridge:...
OutThere Colorado

Vail Resorts limiting holiday tickets, providing lift line wait times this ski season

Vail Resorts recently announced upgrades and adjustments aimed at reducing lift line wait times at some of Colorado's major ski destinations. In a stated effort to "prioritize pass holders," the company said it will limit ticket sales during peak holiday periods across its North American Resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte. Those periods are Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27. In a news release, non-passholding guests were "strongly encouraged" to purchase tickets online in advance. ...
OutThere Colorado

CDOT's Safety Patrol works to clear highway crashes as quickly as possible to keep traffic moving

Nov. 27—The crash that hit Interstate 225 in Aurora at the height of the evening rush hour was garden-variety: A sedan smashed into the back of a sport-utility vehicle, and nobody was hurt. But the wreck quickly backed up northbound traffic all the same, with the heavily damaged Toyota Camry stuck, its engine dead, in one of the middle lanes near Colfax Avenue. John "Boston" Alborghetti knew just what to...
OutThere Colorado

Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Downtown ice skating, zoo lights and more

Union Station illumination, ice skating downtown, zoo holiday lights, The Nutcracker and more are on this list of things to do this weekend in and around the Denver area. Skaters were disappointed last year, but the Downtown Denver Rink returns this weekend for its 11th season. Ice time in Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20.. Hours will change after Christmas Eve. Skating is free, skate rentals $7 for ages 12 and under, $9 for 13 and over.
OutThere Colorado

Coldest temperature in nation briefly found in Colorado town

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest place in the United States on the night of November 23 was a town in Colorado's notoriously frigid San Luis Valley. Temperatures dropped -1 degree in Alamosa, reported at 11 PM MT on Tuesday. At this point, Alamosa shared the title for coldest spot in the country with Bodie, California – a historic state park near that Nevada border that's found at 8,379 feet of elevation. ...
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next snowstorm might hit Colorado

A mostly dry November will continue into Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, with mild weather and above average temperatures expected around the state. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows no winter weather hitting Colorado over the next week, with below-average precipitation expected over the next two weeks. An above-average chance...
OutThere Colorado

56-degree temperature swing makes Colorado town coldest in nation

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest place in the United States on November 23 was a town in Colorado's notoriously frigid San Luis Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature dropped to -1 degree Fahrenheit in Alamosa on Tuesday. Weather tracking on Weather Underground shows that this dip occurred around 6:30 AM. On Tuesday, Alamosa shared the title for coldest spot in the country with Bodie, California – a historic state park near the Nevada border that's found at 8,379 feet...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado recreation area certified as a new official 'Dark Sky Park'

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) officially named the Top of the Pines natural space (TOP) in southwestern Colorado as the state's newest Dark Sky Park on Tuesday. Top of the Pines is a 175-acre recreation area located in Ouray County and is the sixth location in Colorado to be certified as a Dark Sky Park, including Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area, Slumgullion Center, and Hovenweep National Monument.
