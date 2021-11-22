Surprising Colorado ski town dubbed spot for 'most affordable' winter vacation in US

Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Travel + Leisure recently released their list of the most affordable winter vacation spots in the US and one place (technically, two) in Colorado made the cut.

Using data from Hotels.com, the Vail and Beaver Creek area was the second 'winter vacation' spot to be included on the unranked list of 10 places. Travel + Leisure called Beaver Creek great for families and Vail home to varied terrain and a vibrant nightlife. The two spots can be found roughly 30 minutes apart.

This selection for the list will likely be met by surprise from some, as Vail is known as a relatively expensive spot to ski and visit. For instance, rooms at the hotel recommended in the ranking, The Lodge at Vail, A RockResort, start at around $296 per night, though can cost more than double that per night on some dates. At time of publishing, the cheapest room over New Year's weekend at the recommended spot was more than $1,000.

There's no doubt that Vail is one of the most picturesque spots in the state, but few locals would call it the most affordable.

If you're looking to save a little bit of cash while still hitting world-class slopes, Summit County is a good place to look. While staying in Breckenridge can be pricey, nearby towns like Frisco and Silverthorne offer cheaper stays. Plus, this area provides access to a number of great resorts, including Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper, and Arapahoe Basin. It's also just down the road from Vail.

Other great spots to book a winter stay and save some money include Salida (near Monarch), Grand County (near Winter Park and Granby Ranch), Glenwood Springs (near Sunlight Mountain and drivable to Aspen), Leadville (close to Ski Cooper), and Durango.

If you're willing to put up with a drive to the resort from a nearby town versus staying slopeside, you're sure to save quite a bit of dough. Advance purchase of tickets and renting gear off-the-slope ahead of time can be two more ways to knock down the total cost.

See Travel + Leisure's full list here.