Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Fines Again For Idling Cargo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers , this as they continue efforts to address the cargo logjam which has contributed to a nationwide supply chain crisis.

The container dwell fee was set to take effect Monday after having already been delayed several times. However, it has now been pushed back yet again, to Monday, Nov. 29.

The delay in implementing the fee is because both ports have seen significant progress in recent weeks in clearing the bottleneck.

Since the fine was announced back on Oct. 25 , there has been a 33% decline in aging cargo on the docks of both ports, according to a news release from the Port of L.A.

The new fines are designed to get the supply chain moving again. Under the container dwell fee, containers that are ready for truck transport will have nine days before the fines incur. After those nine days, a $100 fine per container will be assessed, with an additional $100 every day that each container remains at the port.

Dozens of cargo ships have been anchored offshore from the ports of L.A. and Long Beach for months, leading to a supply chain crisis nationwide. The logjam is due partly to the shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers to pick up goods.

However, once the ships are unloaded, it has lead to a new litany of problems, with surrounding neighborhoods being used for storage, trucks idling for hours in residential streets and even property damage .