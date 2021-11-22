ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Fines Again For Idling Cargo

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ebmp_0d4AfmBo00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers , this as they continue efforts to address the cargo logjam which has contributed to a nationwide supply chain crisis.

The container dwell fee was set to take effect Monday after having already been delayed several times. However, it has now been pushed back yet again, to Monday, Nov. 29.

The delay in implementing the fee is because both ports have seen significant progress in recent weeks in clearing the bottleneck.

Since the fine was announced back on Oct. 25 , there has been a 33% decline in aging cargo on the docks of both ports, according to a news release from the Port of L.A.

The new fines are designed to get the supply chain moving again. Under the container dwell fee, containers that are ready for truck transport will have nine days before the fines incur. After those nine days, a $100 fine per container will be assessed, with an additional $100 every day that each container remains at the port.

RELATED: Port of Los Angeles Reports Cargo Numbers Up 22% From 2020

Dozens of cargo ships have been anchored offshore from the ports of L.A. and Long Beach for months, leading to a supply chain crisis nationwide. The logjam is due partly to the shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers to pick up goods.

However, once the ships are unloaded, it has lead to a new litany of problems, with surrounding neighborhoods being used for storage, trucks idling for hours in residential streets and even property damage .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

No Burn Order Extended For Many Parts Of Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District Saturday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect through at least 11:59 p.m. Sunday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County. The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said. Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma. Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Large Fire Rips Through Commercial Textile Business In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a large commercial textile business in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, just hours after another massive blaze torched a commercial complex housing textiles in South L.A. Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The blaze was reported at 3:26 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Tarleton Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it appeared to have started as a large outdoor fire which spread to the building. The flames were so large and extensive that crews were forced to take a more defensive position, the fire department said. It took more than 115 firefighters approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana Winds Rip Apart Burbank Dome

BURBANK (CBSLA) – The powerful Santa Ana winds which battered the Southland Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning also caused damage to a large dome that is under construction in Burbank. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) The dome, located at the intersection of Hollywood Way and Empire Avenue, near the Burbank Airport, is being designed to serve as a studio production facility. When complete, it will be a 28,664 square-foot facility, according to planning documents filed with the city by Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The dome will be used to help develop productions in Las Vegas. However, Wednesday night’s winds blew out the production facility’s insulation, and left lots of debris. According to the National Weather Service, peak wind gusts hit 67 miles per hour in Burbank Wednesday night, the strongest Santa Ana winds to hit the city in decades. (CBSLA) Jonathan Santiago, who lives nearby, dropped by to examine the damage. “Originally it was gray, solid, reflective dome structure,” Santiago said. “And now, it’s a puzzle, pieces of debris.” Santiago noted that while the damage and debris was extensive, he was glad no one was seriously injured during the wind event. “Glad that no one was hurt,” he added.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Tens Of Thousands Of Residents Still Without Power Across Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of residents across the Southland were still without power Friday morning due to the powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions. More than 75,000 Southern California Edison customers lost power at some point on Thanksgiving Day due to precautionary public safety shutoffs. By 6 a.m. Friday, it was down to 42,295 SCE customers without power. As of 11:30 a.m., a little over 24,000 were still without electricity, including 9,328 in Los Angeles County and 9,236 in Ventura County.  Some have had their power shut off for more than 24 hours. “Thankfully we hooked up...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Greater-Alarm Blaze Destroys Commercial Textile Complex In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – About 115 firefighters were on the scene of a greater-alarm blaze early Friday that filled the sky with smoke and flames at a textile-filled commercial building in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles. The building was also the location of a fire earlier this week. Two of the businesses burning were believed to be A to Z Textiles and Zohar Garment Suppliers. The structure houses at least two other businesses as well. The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street, said the L.A. Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The roof collapsed over an 80,000-square-foot complex that adjoined four different buildings, Stewart said. Firefighters battled the flames from above by training water from hoses on aerial ladder trucks in an effort to protect the adjacent businesses. The location was also the scene of a fire on Tuesday, Stewart said. The LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was already investigating that fire and returned to the scene Thursday. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Small Business Owners Invite Customers To Participate In Small Business Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County small business owners are hoping shoppers will make purchases Saturday during Small Business Saturday, one day after the crowds at malls and stores for Black Friday were smaller than in past years. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 for the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “Shop Small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration became a co-sponsor in 2011. Small Business Saturday set a record with an estimated $19.8 billion in reported spending in 2020, according to the Small Business Administration. Another record...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

BTS Shuts Down Traffic In Fairfax District For Crosswalk Concert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pop sensations BTS are playing four sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood beginning Saturday. The K-Pop band BTS are seen filming for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) But before they do, they took the time to literally shut down traffic for “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” in the Fairfax District. On Tuesday, the group took part in an impromptu crosswalk concert on Beverly Boulevard outside CBS Television City. The seven members and their background dancers ran out into the crosswalk during red lights and performed their hit songs “Dynamite” and “Butter” in front of dozens of thrilled, screaming fans and shocked drivers. A teaser clip of the concert was released by “The Late Late Show.” The full performance will air at a later date. The Inglewood concerts will be the first time BTS will reunite with its legion of fans, called the ARMY, since the 2019 BTS World Tour. Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! 💜https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Families Across Southland Struggling With Food Insecurity This Holiday Season

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – In California, one in five families deals with food insecurity and those numbers are even higher in Los Angeles where food banks and the volunteers that staff them are struggling to keep up with demand. On Thursday, many families were making a mad dash to pick up the last minute touches for Thanksgiving meals. For other families, though, Thanksgiving shopping looked a little different this year, as they lined up for free food all over the southland area. “Times are really hard and this is a blessing and a help,” one woman, who was waiting in line at a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ships#Property Damage#Ports Of La#Long Beach Delay Fines#Cbsla
CBS LA

Powerful Santa Ana Winds Pummel Southland, Thousands Without Power On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Powerful Santa Ana winds raked much of the Southland Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving morning — knocking out power to thousands and forcing them to scramble to change their holiday plans — downing trees and creating conditions ripe for wildfires. High winds brought a a tree down onto a home in North Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) In order to reduce the risk that wind-damaged electrified power lines could spark a wildfire, Southern California Edison imposed Public Safety Power Shutoffs, cutting electricity to thousands of customers. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 63,844 SCE customers were without power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Midnight Mission, Laugh Factory Among Those Serving Thanksgiving Meals To Thousands Of Angelenos In Need

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After taking a different form last year because of coronavirus restrictions, many in-person Thanksgiving events to feed the needy and raise money for worthwhile causes returned Thursday to Los Angeles. Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) The Midnight Mission on Skid Row was serving Thanksgiving brunch to nearly 2,000 people, according to Midnight Mission spokesperson Georgia Berkovich. Volunteer Wendy Nguyen told CBSLA she drove in from Riverside to help serve meals at the Midnight Mission. “I love it down here. Once a month, I’m on the way down here, 65...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Naval Base Ventura County Activates Joint-Use Agreement With Port Of Hueneme To Help Ease Shipping Bottleneck

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — U.S. Navy resources are being put to work to help ease the bottleneck at Southern California’s ports. Naval Base Ventura County announced Monday it has activated a standing joint-use agreement with the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme to help decrease the port congestion in Los Angeles County and ease the national supply-chain shortage. NBVC is made up of three facilities – Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island – and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and the Navy’s “ghost fleet” of unmanned air and sea vehicles. The activated agreement...
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Nordstrom In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A string of high-end store robberies continued on Wednesday night after a smash-and-grab robbery took place at a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park at the Westfield Topanga mall. Around 7 p.m., approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses before fleeing in a grey Ford Mustang, according to the LAPD. “It’s unfortunate because these people that are here are just trying to shop for the holidays [and] for their families,” said LAPD Deputy Chief Alen Hamilton. “We’ve deployed extra officers here. It just so happened that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Burbank Boulevard Bridge Over 5 Freeway Reopens

BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Boulevard Bridge reopened Wednesday with more lanes, and ample space for both bicyclists and pedestrians to cross over the busy 5 Freeway. (credit: CBS) After being demolished more than a year and a half ago, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge is now wider to accommodate for high-occupancy vehicle, or carpool, lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank. The bridge now carries a total of 10 traffic lanes over the freeway, plus bicycle lanes in both directions. Its sidewalks were also widened to 10 feet to enhance pedestrian safety. During the construction, new pavement was also constructed on all lanes of the freeway, and the on- and off-ramps were realigned to create a diamond interchange, according to Caltrans. When those carpool lanes open between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street in 2022, drivers can stay in those lanes on the 5 Freeway between the 134 in Glendale and the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County’s HOV lane system is the largest in the nation at more than 570 miles.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Some Residents Choose To Stay Local For Thanksgiving Due To Nearly Record-High Gas Prices

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices in Los Angeles County are just one-tenth of a penny away from the record high price set about a decade ago ahead of one of the busiest times for road travel. With the average cost of gas in L.A. County now over $4.70 a gallon, driver Tamara Ainsworth has to do two transactions when she fills up her large SUV. “I’ll have to do it twice because it will only let me go up to 100 bucks,” Ainsworth said. “It’s terrible, especially with the holidays and stuff coming up. It’s definitely a big hit.” So much so...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Last Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers Brave Long Lines, Higher Prices And Some Product Shortages

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – On the day before Thanksgiving, people everywhere scrambled to pick up last minute items only to find, in some cases, that the lines were long and the options limited. Whether they came for pumpkin, pecan or apple, dessert loves in search of Thanksgiving pies snaked through Polly’s in Huntington Beach to pick up their favorites. “Oh, gosh, thousands. Off the top of my head, I want to say probably around 4,000 or 5,000 give or take. We’ll do at least…I mean, last year did about 1,400 in pumpkin alone,” Nicole Barrile, the general manager at Polly’s pies, said...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Supply Chain Crisis Causing Shortage Of Donated Toys For Children In Need

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The logjam of ships waiting to unload at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have left one organization that provides toys for children in need in danger of not having enough to handout. Nov. 23, 2021 Linda Moran and her twin sister, Brenda Wilson, showed CBSLA one of their empty storage spaces that is usually filled by now for their annual Children’s Christmas Store. The event provides some 2,000 children from homeless and low-income families a space to shop for toys, shoes and clothes. The families also receive supermarket gift cards. “This day belongs to the children. We...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana Winds Return For Thanksgiving; Thousands Across Southland At Risk Of Power Shutoffs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions returned Wednesday, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and could prompt precautionary power shutoffs for thousands of people. The red flag warning took effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will continue through Friday at 6 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, L.A. County mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. “The power was off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Small Brush Fires Break Out Off 134 Freeway In Eagle Rock

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Tuesday morning battled several small brush fires that broke out in an area off the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock community of Los Angeles. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The fires broke out before 11:10 a.m. off the 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive, near the border between the cities of L.A. and Glendale. L.A. Fire Department crews responded to find four small vegetation fires burning about 150 yards apart. The fires were burning a combined area of about two acres. Meanwhile, there was also a traffic collision in the same area which closed the eastbound side of the 134 Freeway, backing up traffic for miles. It’s unclear if the collision was somehow related to the fires. It took 52 firefighters 48 minutes to extinguish the four blazes, LAFD reports. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Red Flag Warning Still In Place As Dry Winds Whip Up Wildfire Risk

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Monday afternoon for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the elevated wildfire risk brought on by dry Santa Ana winds. Smoke from a 16-acre wildfire which sparked in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 21, 2021. (CBSLA) The Red Flag Warning that took effect Sunday morning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Monday. It is brought on by the heavy winds, coupled with low humidities and high temperatures, which make for ripe wildfire conditions. “Any new fire ignitions will have an increased risk of rapid fire spread, long range...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy