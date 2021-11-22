Marysville Officer Catches Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect In The Act

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected catalytic converter thief who was caught in the act has been arrested after a chase in Marysville on Monday.

Marysville police say, just after 7 a.m., an officer was out on patrol along the 1700 block of C Street when he noticed someone underneath a car that was lifted with jack stands.

The person under the car then got out and ran to another car just as the officer parked to investigate. This prompted a short chase until the suspect stopped at E. 11th and Sampson streets, then got out and ran.

Officers were able to find the suspect – identified as 51-year-old Olivehurst resident Phovong Borihanh – after he jumped into someone’s backyard.

Inside Borihanh’s car, police say they found battery-operated cutting devices, burglary tools, and gas siphoning materials.

Police say they believe Borihanh was cutting a catalytic converter out from the car that the officer originally spotted him under. He has since been booked on numerous charges.