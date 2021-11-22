ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville Officer Catches Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect In The Act

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected catalytic converter thief who was caught in the act has been arrested after a chase in Marysville on Monday.

Marysville police say, just after 7 a.m., an officer was out on patrol along the 1700 block of C Street when he noticed someone underneath a car that was lifted with jack stands.

The person under the car then got out and ran to another car just as the officer parked to investigate. This prompted a short chase until the suspect stopped at E. 11th and Sampson streets, then got out and ran.

Officers were able to find the suspect – identified as 51-year-old Olivehurst resident Phovong Borihanh – after he jumped into someone’s backyard.

Inside Borihanh’s car, police say they found battery-operated cutting devices, burglary tools, and gas siphoning materials.

Police say they believe Borihanh was cutting a catalytic converter out from the car that the officer originally spotted him under. He has since been booked on numerous charges.

Michael Mills
4d ago

The state of CA will slap him on the wrist and he will be out stealing your cat converter next week. how many years has this been an issue in our area now?

