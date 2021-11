DOVER – For the first time in the organization’s history, the Delaware Library Association (DLA) is partnering with libraries across the state to launch a #GivingTuesday campaign to raise funds to support programs and services available at Delaware public libraries. From November 26 through December 2, donors can log on to Fundlibraries.org and pledge to their favorite library, or to the general Delaware Libraries campaign which will be evenly distributed to Delaware public libraries.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO