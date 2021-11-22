ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Kerry Benefield: Subscribers help us tell the story of our lives

By KERRY BENEFIELD THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ya8Pz_0d4ActIi00

Back in August, The Press Democrat published the story of Ralph Harms, a man stricken with terminal cancer who chose to take a prescription cocktail to hasten his death. I wrote that emotional story, which was so powerfully captured visually by photographer John Burgess. The telling of Ralph’s story took time, care and the full weight of the entire newsroom to make sure it was told right.

The Press Democrat told the story right. And that is because of loyal readers and subscribers like you.

Subscribers support probing journalism and great storytelling. Subscribers support watchdog reporting on our public and private powerbrokers. Subscribers support stories of triumph, love and community.

Put simply: Subscribers help us tell the story of our lives.

Press Democrat employees work here, but we live here, too. This is our community and we work every day to honor that.

I was raised in Santa Rosa and have lived most of my life here. I am proud to call this community home, and I am thankful to be part of The Press Democrat family.

I am also a loyal subscriber. Thank you for being one, too.

Columnist

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa, CA
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Telling
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
880
Followers
241
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy