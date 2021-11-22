ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ritchie Blackmore’s band Blackmore’s Night releases expanded version of 2006 ‘Winter Carols’ album

By Matt Friedlander
1057kokz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holidays, Blackmore’s Night, the renaissance folk-rock band led by former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife, singer Candice Night, has released an expanded and remastered version of its 2006 Christmas album, Winter Carols. Available as a two-CD set and digitally, the updated...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Kat Moss of Scowl talks the band's new album

Santa Cruz hardcore punkers Scowl are releasing a new album this Friday. How Flowers Grow is out via Flatspot Records. So, Punknews' John G spoke with singer Kat Moss about the new album, cool records, and Ringo Starr. Check out the interview below.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Faithless release enhanced version of their 2020 album, ‘All Blessed’

Dance act Faithless has released an enhanced version of their 2020 album, ‘All Blessed’. It contains the original album, recent single ‘Everybody Everybody’ and a fresh remix of the single from TCTS. The enhanced version also includes remixes of singles from the original ‘All Blessed’ album from producers such as Maceo Plex, Cristoph and Paul Woolford.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Blackmore
NME

Blur’s Dave Rowntree to release debut solo album with Cooking Vinyl

Blur‘s Dave Rowntree has signed a deal with indie label Cooking Vinyl to release his debut solo album. As well as enjoying success as Blur’s drummer since 1988, Rowntree has more recently been working on music for film and TV. His compositions have appeared in titles such as the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, BBC series The Capture and Netflix’s The One. He also hosts The Dave Rowntree Show podcast on Spotify.
MUSIC
Billboard

Foster the People’s Mark Foster Says Band Has Three Albums In the Works

Foster the People is fresh off the release of their 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Torches, but the band has more material in store for their fans. While discussing the anniversary project in an interview with Billboard, frontman Mark Foster shed some light on future music from the band and revealed that more than one album is in the process of being made.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Winter Carols#The Band#S Band
KGET

Bakersfield band re-releases Christmas album for HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield bred Latin-ska-reggae band Mento Buru will re-release it’s Christmas album, “East Bakersfield Christmas” this holiday season for the California Living Museum’s (CALM) annual HolidayLights event. “The overwhelming positive response we received last year made it clear that Christmas music brings joy to kids of all ages,” said Matt Munoz, Mento […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Austin Chronicle

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band Album Review

Synth-drenched symphonic power ballad "One Eye Flees Aquapolis" pours rose petals on the path that traverses the soundscape of Nolan Potter's third eye. This recent source of distortion soul food, bearing the Nietzsche-esque title Music Is Dead, counts as the NP's third release of 2021 – following perfunctory Bandcamp offerings Eggbound and Nolan's Quarantine Quovers Quollection. More of a followup to 2019 breakout Nightmare Forever, this six-track full-band effort thrusts easy listening upon the masses, like riding a shooting star through outer space.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Alternative version of Frank Zappa’s ‘Magic Fingers’ released

Track appears on the forthcoming 200 Motels reissue. Ahead of the December 17th release of Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, the Zappa Trust and UMe are giving another glimpse into some of the extraordinary unreleased and rare material unearthed from FZ’s vault that will be available on the monstrous new six-disc box set that boasts a new remaster of the original soundtrack, demos, studio outtakes, work mixes, interviews and movie ads, along with newly discovered dialog reels, revealing an early audio edit of the film. Also included in the collection is a wealth of never-before-heard audio documentary material surrounding the project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
rockcellarmagazine.com

Blackmore’s Night (Ritchie Blackmore + Candice Night) Revisit ‘Winter Carols’ for Remastered Edition (Listen)

Originally released in 2006, Winter Carols is a collection of holiday standards from Blackmore’s Night, the “Renaissance rock band” fronted by famed guitarist Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow) and his wife, singer/multi-instrumentalist Candice Night (backed by a “band of minstrels”). The record has been revisited for a newly remastered edition,...
MUSIC
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon surprise releases new solo song, ‘Bands Boy’

Vernon of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN has surprised fans with a brand-new solo song, ‘Bands Boy’. The trap-driven track features lyrics written by the K-pop idol, who also co-composed the track with producer Cribs. ‘Bands Boy’ is Vernon’s first solo release since 2015, when he dropped the digital single ‘Lotto’, as well as the songs ‘B Boy’ and ‘Lizzie Velasquez’ on SoundCloud.
MUSIC
southlakessentinel.com

Red (Taylor’s Version) Album Review (Chloe’s Version)

“Red”, a Taylor Swift classic originally released in 2012. The new version consists of 30 tracks and one “Message from Taylor”. After a dispute between Swift and Scooter Braun, of Big Machine Records, the famed pop-star made the decision to re-record all of her albums released under that label. The fist of the six to be re-released was “Fearless” which came out in April of 2021. In June of 2021 she announced that the re-release of “Red” would be out in November. Finally, the highly anticipated record is here!
MUSIC
sbstatesman.com

Read Southall Band releases new album “For The Birds”

Read Southall, lead singer of his self-titled band, discussed the heart and soul that has gone into all of his lyrical projects, including the band’s most recent album release, “For The Birds,” in an interview with The Statesman. The album dropped Oct. 22, containing songs that both adapt and cherry-pick...
MUSIC
Popculture

Michael C. Hall's Band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Talk Debut Album, Winter Tour (Exclusive)

Even in a year where so many of us turned to music streaming services for peace of mind and connection, it can be hard to keep up with all the new releases out there. Inevitably, there are worthwhile albums that are true hidden gems, waiting to be discovered like New York City trio Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's pristine debut record, Thanks for Coming, out now. Drawing on influence from the glam, experimental and ambient music of David Bowie, '80s new wave dance, and contemporary electronica, there's an atmospheric art felt in the band's music that leaves you in an ethereal and reflective state of mind. Made up of vocalist, Michael C. Hall — best known for his role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's Dexter — and instrumentalists Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers and Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), the band first met when Hall led the 2014 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Itch. Fast becoming friends and sharing a common love for genre-bending music, the three have merged their talents for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Grace-Evangeline Mason’s ‘A Winter Carol’: the exclusive score for the 2021 BBC Music Magazine Christmas carol

When I was invited to write a new carol for BBC Music Magazine, I started wondering about what makes Christmas carols so enchanting, how a modern carol might fit into the wonderful repertoire that already exists and, most importantly, what it is exactly that we love about them. When I asked my friends and family what their favourite carol might be and why, I was delighted to discover that the array of preferences was so vast. Christmas carols can elicit such a wide range of festive memories for us all, from singing in cold churches surrounded by snow to families huddled by warm fires and the welcome wishes of good tidings.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

ETERNITY'S END Release Embers Of War Album; Full Stream Available

Eternity's End have released their third full-length album, Embers Of War, via Prosthetic Records. Accompanying the album release, the European technical power metal five-piece have also shared a full-album visualizer, available to view below. On Embers Of War, Eternity's End fully embrace the over-the-top elements of power metal and blend...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy