Biden re-nominates Powell as Fed chair, with Brainard as vice chair

By Kollen Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 22, the White House announced the re-nomination of Jerome Powell to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. Powell, a Republican who began his current term under President Trump, has enjoyed a reputation as a moderate in volatile times. Thanks to that reputation, he...

Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
The Atlantic

Republicans Are Playing Partisan Politics With America’s Top Anti-Semitism Post

Here’s something most Republican voters probably don’t know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America’s point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
